Philippines posts strongest growth in a year in second quarter, driven by farm output

MANILA :The Philippine economy grew at its fastest annual pace in a year in the second quarter, buoyed by a sharp rebound in agriculture and resilient domestic consumption, offering the central bank greater flexibility in its monetary policy stance.

Gross domestic product expanded by 5.5 per cent year-on-year in the April-June period. That surpassed the 5.4 per cent median forecast in a Reuters poll, which is also the rate at which the economy grew in the first quarter.

"With this performance, we maintain our place among the fastest-growing economies in emerging Asia," Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said during a press briefing.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy grew by 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, outpacing the 1.3 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A key contributor to the second-quarter performance was the agriculture sector, which expanded 7 per cent, faster than the previous quarter's 2.2 per cent growth, according to the statistics agency.

Slowing inflation also helped support household consumption, which rose 5.5 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, the fastest pace since the first quarter of 2023.

With first-half growth already at 5.4 per cent, reaching the lower end of the government’s full-year growth target of 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent is "very feasible," Balisacan said, citing slowing inflation and the effects of previous interest rate adjustments.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona told Reuters last week the central bank was on track to slash its key interest rate, currently at a two-and-a-half-year low of 5.25 per cent, two more times this year, but the timing will depend on the outlook for growth and inflation.

Improved trade conditions further support the outlook, Balisacan said, noting that the recent reduction in U.S. tariffs on Philippine goods, from a threatened 20 per cent to 19 per cent, removed a layer of external uncertainty.

He also allayed concerns over a U.S. plan to impose 100 per cent tariff on semiconductor chips imported from countries not producing in America, which an industry leader had described as "devastating" for the country earlier in the day.

"I don't expect that to be adverse because ... the value added of (the Philippines') semiconductors and electronics is not that high," Balisacan said.