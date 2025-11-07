Logo
Logo

Business

Philippines Q3 GDP grows 4.0% y/y; slowest rate in more than four years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Philippines Q3 GDP grows 4.0% y/y; slowest rate in more than four years

Philippines Q3 GDP grows 4.0% y/y; slowest rate in more than four years

Passersby look at used clothing for sale at an ambulant thrift shop along a street in metro Manila, Philippines January 25, 2017. Picture taken January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

07 Nov 2025 09:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA :The Philippine economy grew by 4.0 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, following a 5.5 per cent expansion in the previous period. 

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast growth of 5.2 per cent. It was the slowest annual growth since the first quarter of 2021, when the economy had contracted.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew 0.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter, compared with the median forecast of 0.8 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement