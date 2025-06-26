Philippines revises medium term growth targets to reflect global uncertainties

MANILA :The Philippines lowered its growth target for this year and narrowed its growth goals for 2026 to 2028 to reflect global uncertainties stemming from tensions in the Middle East and shifts in U.S. trade policies, its budget secretary said on Thursday.

Growth for 2025 is now projected at 5.5 per cent-6.5 per cent, down from the government’s earlier forecast of 6 per cent-8 per cent, while the targets for 2026 to 2028 were narrowed to 6 per cent-7 per cent, from the previous range of 6 per cent-8 per cent.

"The revisions take into account heightened global uncertainties such as unforeseen escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the imposition of U.S. tariffs," Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman told a press conference.

The government was prepared to "deploy timely and targeted measures to mitigate their potential impact on the Philippine economy," she added.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The government also trimmed its inflation assumption for 2025, lowering it to 2 per cent-3 per cent from 2 per cent-4 per cent, but maintained its outlook for 2026 to 2028 at 2 per cent-4 per cent, Pangandaman said.

It also revised its fiscal program with the budget deficit as a share of GDP now expected to widen to 5.5 per cent this year and 5.2 per cent in 2026, from previous projections of 5.3 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

Gross domestic product grew by an annual 5.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, in line with the previous quarter's 5.3 per cent growth.

Citing the need to support growth amid global uncertainties, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas cut rates for a second meeting in a row on June 19 and left the door open for at least one more reduction this year.

Central bank deputy governor Zeno Abenoja said the updated economic outlook was "broadly consistent" with the central bank's expectations that inflation would remain manageable and that growth would moderate but stay resilient.

Inflation has averaged 1.9 per cent in the first five months of the year, below the central bank's 2 per cent-4 per cent target range.