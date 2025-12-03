Logo
Philippines' slow growth raises chance of December rate cut, says central bank chief
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona participates in a seminar titled “The Evolving Art of Monetary Policy in Emerging Markets” during the 2025 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A general view of the skyline from the Makati City Hall in Manila, Philippines, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh/File Photo
03 Dec 2025 12:11PM (Updated: 03 Dec 2025 12:19PM)
MANILA, Dec 3 : A slower growth outlook for the Philippines raises the chances of another policy rate cut at a policy review next week, the central bank governor said on Wednesday. 

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona said growth this year was likely to have slowed to between 4 per cent and 5 per cent for the year. 

"I think we all agree that for 2025, our growth will be slow," Remolona told reporters.

Data last month showed annual growth slowed to a four-year low of 4.0 per cent in the third quarter. Inflation has averaged 1.7 per cent over the first 10 months of 2025, below the BSP's 2 per cent-4 per cent target range.

The BSP's monetary board will meet on December 11 to review its benchmark rate. The BSP has cut its policy rate at its past four meetings, taking it to a three-year low of 4.75 per cent.

Source: Reuters
