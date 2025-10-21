Logo
Playtech shares plunge as Evolution links rival to smear report
Gambling cubes and chips are seen in front of displayed Playtech logo in this illustration taken, November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

21 Oct 2025 08:36PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2025 08:47PM)
Playtech shares fell by more than 38 per cent on Tuesday after rival Evolution said it would add the UK gaming firm to a defamation lawsuit, alleging one of its subsidiaries commissioned a 2021 report meant to damage its reputation and business operations.

Responding to Evolution's statement, Playtech rejected the allegations, stating that the suggestion it was "engaged in a smear campaign is wholly untrue".

By 1222 GMT, Playtech shares were down 29.5 per cent, leading fallers on London's FTSE 250 index. Evolution was up around 1 per cent in Stockholm.

Source: Reuters
