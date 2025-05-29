Poland's CD Projekt's 'Cyberpunk 2' enters preproduction phase

Poland's biggest game developer CD Projekt said on Wednesday that the next big game set in the Cyberpunk universe, "Cyberpunk 2", has entered the preproduction phase.

"Cyberpunk 2", on which 96 developers were working at the end of April, is a sequel to "Cyberpunk 2077" which debuted in December 2020 and has sold more than 25 million copies so far.

Total sales of Cyberpunk's "Phantom Liberty" expansion have meanwhile surpassed 10 million copies, CD Projekt said.

The company's first-quarter net profit fell 14.1 per cent year-on-year to 86.0 million zlotys due to paying more tax than in the year-earlier period, missing analysts' expectations of 95 million zlotys, as compiled in a Reuters poll.

Revenue for the period was flat at 226.3 million zlotys.

"Cyberpunk 2077" will also be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 when it launches on June 5.

CD Projekt is currently in the production phase of "The Witcher 4", a successor to "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt". The company sold over 60 million copies of "The Witcher 3" so far, which, together with expansions, generated 2.4 billion zlotys of revenue.

($1 = 3.7533 zlotys)