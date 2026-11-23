Nov 23 : Nvidia on Monday said it is reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO after determining that he does not pose a national security risk, sending the chipmaker's shares surging, reviving the global AI trade, which has faltered this month.

Below are notable reactions on the announcement:

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

Trump on social media platform Truth Social said that Nvidia's board "made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO."

"The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security."

"The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure."

ELON MUSK, BILLIONAIRE CEO OF TESLA AND SPACEX:

Musk responded to the announcement with a post on X, saying: "the mistake has been corrected".

US DEMOCRATIC SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN

Warren said the "reckless decision" to bring Huang back as CEO does not change the fact that he, Nvidia's executives and its board still owe Congress answers about the company's compliance with US export controls.

"The Trump Administration also needs to explain to Congress what ‘input’ was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement."

"Jensen Huang's return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk."

(Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)