Pony AI set to price Hong Kong listing at HK$139 per share, sources say

HONG KONG :Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony AI is set to price its Hong Kong listing at HK$139 ($17.90) per share, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Pony AI is planning to fully exercise an upsize option by issuing 6.3 million additional shares to raise a total of HK$6.7 billion ($862 million), said the sources, declining to be named because the information was confidential.

The offering price would represent a 4.2 per cent discount to Pony AI's Friday close of $18.68 apiece on Nasdaq.

Pony AI did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Bloomberg first reported the pricing guidance on Sunday evening.

The company is offering about 42 million shares in the Hong Kong listing at a maximum price of HK$180 a share, its listing prospectus showed.

It will price the deal later on Monday and start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 6.

($1 = 7.7675 Hong Kong dollars)