Pornhub settles charges it deceived users over child sex abuse material, US FTC says

The operators of Pornhub.com and other pornographic websites have agreed to settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission and the state of Utah that they deceived users by doing little to block videos and photos featuring child sexual abuse material and nonconsensual material, the agency said on Wednesday.

"As part of a proposed order settling the allegations, Pornhub’s operators, Aylo and its affiliated companies (collectively Aylo), will be required to establish a program to prevent the distribution of CSAM and NCM on its websites and pay a $5 million penalty to the state of Utah," the FTC said in a statement.