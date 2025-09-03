Logo
Pornhub settles charges it deceived users over child sex abuse material, US FTC says
A view of signage at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

03 Sep 2025 10:54PM (Updated: 03 Sep 2025 11:14PM)
The operators of Pornhub.com and other pornographic websites have agreed to settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission and the state of Utah that they deceived users by doing little to block videos and photos featuring child sexual abuse material and nonconsensual material, the agency said on Wednesday. 

"As part of a proposed order settling the allegations, Pornhub’s operators, Aylo and its affiliated companies (collectively Aylo), will be required to establish a program to prevent the distribution of CSAM and NCM on its websites and pay a $5 million penalty to the state of Utah," the FTC said in a statement. 

Source: Reuters
