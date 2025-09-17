PostNL unveils 2028 strategy, splits parcels into e-commerce, platforms

PostNL unveiled its new strategy on Wednesday during its Capital Markets Day, announcing that its current Parcels segment will be divided into E-commerce and Platforms from January 1, 2026, as part of its efforts to foster sustainable growth and innovation.
The company plans to invest around 150 million euros ($177.86 million) annually from 2026 to enhance its tech and data capabilities, expand its out-of-home network, and split the parcels segment for more effective management and international growth, it said.
"By investing in smart automation, digital capabilities, and network optimization at E-commerce and Platforms, we are building a resilient foundation for long-term value creation," Chief Financial Officer Linde Jansen said.
The Dutch postal operator aims for revenue exceeding 4 billion euros and a normalized earnings before interest and taxes of more than 175 million euros ($207.52 million) by 2028.
"We are focused on disciplined execution, margin improvement, and capital efficiency," Jansen added.
($1 = 0.8434 euros)