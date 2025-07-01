Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Business

Premier League forms five-year AI partnership with Microsoft
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Premier League forms five-year AI partnership with Microsoft

Premier League forms five-year AI partnership with Microsoft
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - General view of the Premier League logo printed on a corner flag inside Old Trafford, Manchester, before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo
Premier League forms five-year AI partnership with Microsoft
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
01 Jul 2025 11:41PM (Updated: 02 Jul 2025 12:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The English Premier League and Microsoft on Tuesday announced a five-year partnership where the cloud giant will infuse its artificial intelligence Copilot into the league's digital platforms to provide quick facts and statistics about matches.

Audiences and fans will be able to learn about Premier League clubs, players, matches through an AI companion powered by Microsoft's Copilot which can pull information from over 30 seasons of stats, 300,000 articles and 9,000 videos, they said.

AI has strongly resonated with sports leagues and sports entertainment companies as they look to streamline the vast troves of data to attract larger audiences and drive engagement.

Spain's LaLiga soccer league, which features clubs such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, also uses AI in match analysis and media production while clubs roll out AI-driven experiences to engage more fans.

The Premier League, England's top soccer league, is also migrating its core digital infrastructure to Microsoft Azure to allow for easier AI integration and create a unified platform for the league.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement