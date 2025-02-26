President Prabowo launches Indonesia's first bullion banks

JAKARTA : Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto launched two "bullion banks" on Wednesday that will provide gold deposit services to help keep stocks of gold onshore as the country looks to develop its commodity sector beyond mining.Southeast Asia's largest economy is one of the world's top gold producers, but Prabowo has said that a lot of gold mined in Indonesia ends up being held overseas.

At the launch, the president said bullion banks could help the state save foreign exchange by allowing the entire gold supply chain to stay onshore.

"Indonesia, we now have realised, is a rich country. It was said that our gold production has risen from 100 (metric) tons to 160 tons now," Prabowo said.

"And now, we will improve the ecosystem of services and we hope to accelerate deposits and increase our gold reserves," the president said.

Jakarta has approved licenses to operate as a bullion bank for Pegadaian, a pawnshop subsidiary of state lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia, and Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI), the country's largest Islamic bank.

Both can now offer gold deposit, financing, trading and custody services to customers.

Financial firms are required to have at least 14 trillion rupiah ($850 million) in capital if they want to become a bullion bank, according to regulations on bullion businesses.

($1 = 16,385 rupiah)