Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Qualcomm launches AI R&D centre in Vietnam
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Qualcomm launches AI R&D centre in Vietnam

Qualcomm launches AI R&D centre in Vietnam

A smartphone with a displayed Qualcomm logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Jun 2025 09:54AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2025 10:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI :U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm has launched an artificial intelligence research and development centre in Vietnam, the company said on Tuesday.

Its researchers will focus on advancing generative and agentic AI solutions across smartphones, personal computers, XR (extended reality), automotive and IoT applications, it said in a statement.

Qualcomm said the move is aligned with Vietnam's strategies for AI, semiconductors, and digital transformation, and will focus on transferring technology, ecosystem collaboration and capacity building.

Meeting in Hanoi on Tuesday with Alex Rogers, Qualcomm's President of Global Affairs, Vietnam's top leader To Lam encouraged the company to continue expanding its operations in the country, including its semiconductor and digital infrastructure businesses.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement