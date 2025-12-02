Record shoppers, online sales surge signal strong US holiday season momentum

Dec 2 : U.S. shoppers spent $14.25 billion on Cyber Monday, pushing total online sales over the Thanksgiving weekend to $44.2 billion, according to an Adobe Analytics report, as consumers lapped up offers on everything from gadgets to household essentials.

Spending rose 7.7 per cent during the so-called Cyber Week - the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday - compared with an 8.2 per cent increase to $41.1 billion last year and above its prior expectations of $43.7 billion, the report said on Tuesday.

A record 202.9 million U.S. customers shopped during the period, compared with the 197 million recorded last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

"This year's record turnout reflects a highly engaged consumer who is focused on value, responds to compelling promotions, and seizes upon the opportunity to make the winter holidays special and meaningful," said NRF CEO Matthew Shay.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A total of 129.5 million consumers shopped in-store for the holidays, up 3 per cent from a year earlier, the NRF said.

Shoppers spent $337.86 on average on items such as gifts, holiday apparel, decorations and other seasonal purchases, up from $315.56 in 2024, according to the NRF report.

Retailers including Amazon.com, Walmart and Target rolled out attractive discounts across categories to draw both affluent shoppers eager to splurge and budget-conscious consumers looking to stretch every dollar.

Even as big discounts led a few customers to take on short-term debt, analysts have noted that consumers remained savvy and watched price tags carefully to avoid impulse buys this year.

Several Americans relied on AI-powered services such as chatbots to browse products and compare prices in categories like appliances, toys, video games as well as jewelry.