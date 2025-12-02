Record shoppers, online sales surge signal strong US holiday season momentum

Dec 2 : U.S. shoppers spent $14.25 billion on Cyber Monday, pushing total online sales over the Thanksgiving weekend to $44.2 billion, according to an Adobe Analytics report, as consumers lapped up offers on everything from gadgets to household essentials.
Spending rose 7.7 per cent during the so-called Cyber Week - the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday - compared with an 8.2 per cent increase to $41.1 billion last year and above its prior expectations of $43.7 billion, the report said on Tuesday.
A record 202.9 million U.S. customers shopped during the period, compared with the 197 million recorded last year, according to the National Retail Federation.
"This year's record turnout reflects a highly engaged consumer who is focused on value, responds to compelling promotions, and seizes upon the opportunity to make the winter holidays special and meaningful," said NRF CEO Matthew Shay.
A total of 129.5 million consumers shopped in-store for the holidays, up 3 per cent from a year earlier, the NRF said.
Shoppers spent $337.86 on average on items such as gifts, holiday apparel, decorations and other seasonal purchases, up from $315.56 in 2024, according to the NRF report.
Retailers including Amazon.com, Walmart and Target rolled out attractive discounts across categories to draw both affluent shoppers eager to splurge and budget-conscious consumers looking to stretch every dollar.
Even as big discounts led a few customers to take on short-term debt, analysts have noted that consumers remained savvy and watched price tags carefully to avoid impulse buys this year.
Several Americans relied on AI-powered services such as chatbots to browse products and compare prices in categories like appliances, toys, video games as well as jewelry.