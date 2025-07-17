Reddit back up after outage affects over 100,000 users

Social media platform Reddit said on Wednesday its services were restored, after a global outage affected more than 100,000 users according to reports on Downdetector.

Reddit said on its status page the incident has been resolved after an investigation into elevated site errors.

At the peak of the outage, there were around 138,828 U.S. incidents of people reporting issues with Reddit on Downdetector, a website that collates status reports from various sources to track outages.

The number of U.S. reports came down to 1,285 as of 12:31 p.m. ET. The actual number of affected users could vary.

Reddit had also experienced an outage last month which affected nearly 31,000 users.