Business

Reddit down for thousands of US users, X outage eases, Downdetector shows
FILE PHOTO: Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: 'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
28 Mar 2025 03:33AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2025 04:12AM)
Reddit was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Thursday, as X's services appeared to stabilize, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 28,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Reddit as of 3:40 p.m. ET, Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Reddit said on its status page "a fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results," as it confirmed degraded performance that affected its website at 3:16 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the number of reports for Elon Musk-owned X dropped sharply to around 700 as of 3:40 p.m. ET.

More than 18,000 incidents were reported at the peak of X's outage, which started around 3:03 p.m. ET.

X and Reddit did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Source: Reuters
