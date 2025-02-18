Renault, Geely to produce low-emission vehicles in Brazil

PARIS : French automaker Renault and its Chinese partner Geely said in a joint statement on Monday that they had agreed to produce and sell zero- and low-emission vehicles in Brazil.

Renault said that "Renault do Brasil" would welcome Geely Holding as a new partner and that entry into this venture would enable Geely Holding to access the Renault Group's Ayrton Senna Industrial Complex, in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, in the southern state of Parana.

Renault do Brasil would become a distributor of the Geely Holding portfolio of zero and low emission vehicle products in the country through its existing distribution network.

Reuters reported last week that the two firms were set to announce a deal on expanding their cooperation to Brazil as they seek new growth markets amid broadening global trade wars.