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Revolut says no direct demand received over alleged data breach
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Revolut says no direct demand received over alleged data breach

Revolut says no direct demand received over alleged data breach

FILE PHOTO: Revolut logo is seen in this illustration taken July 29, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

17 Sep 2026 02:10AM (Updated: 17 Sep 2026 04:04AM)
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Sept 16 : Revolut has had no direct contact or demand from the individuals or group claiming responsibility for a data breach, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Financial Times reported that attackers claiming responsibility for a data breach at the company had threatened to sell confidential records of hundreds of customers to other criminal groups unless Revolut paid a $3 million ransom within 24 hours.

Here are some details: 

• Revolut's core infrastructure, databases and customer accounts were not hacked, a source familiar with the matter said.

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• The breach is understood to have affected about 680 customers, according to the source.

• The group, which calls itself iamnotavillain, published the ultimatum online on Wednesday afternoon next to a digital countdown clock, the FT report said.

• The group told the newspaper it was using the website to make its demands for the first time and that there had not been any negotiations with Revolut.

• Revolut said on Saturday that sensitive customer information was disclosed to an unauthorized third party after it received fraudulent requests from a legitimate government agency email domain.

Source: Reuters
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