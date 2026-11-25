Nov 25 : The dollar rose on Wednesday as talk of fresh US tariffs supported the currency ahead of inflation data that could cement expectations for an increase to US interest rates next month.

The dollar index rose by 0.2 per cent to 104.05, recovering some of the previous session's 0.44 per cent decline as concern crept back into AI trade while the prospect of new US tariffs also kept investors on edge.

The Trump administration is poised to release the findings of an investigation aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 US trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, with new import duties expected on a wide range of goods.

Asian shares fell sharply and US tech stocks were set to come under pressure for a second day on investor concern over the outlook for AI and a potential tariff war.

"If you look at the spillover impact in FX, you can see that the Australian dollar has been hit the hardest by the selloff in risk assets, whereas more traditional safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc, the yen and US dollar have outperformed overnight," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

"The sharp tightening we're seeing in US financial conditions from the selloff in tech stocks and the sharp selloff we're seeing in global commodity prices should help to ease inflation risks in the US next year."

The Australian dollar fell 1 per cent to $0.6566, its lowest in almost a year. The currency had risen earlier to $0.6665 after data showed consumer prices climbed by more than expected in October and core inflation accelerated to its highest since 2024.

The British pound dropped 0.4 per cent to 1.3065 against the dollar ahead of speeches from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and other policymakers.

ATTENTION ON INFLATION DATA

Market attention is now turning to the release of the US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge as well as US gross domestic product data.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 97 per cent likelihood of a December increase to interest rates and a 63 per cent chance of an additional increase in January, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed.

But investors have begun to question how much the Fed can tighten policy without crimping the economy.

On Wednesday, the US Commerce Department is widely expected to report that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index nudged up by 0.3 per cent in October, compared with a 0.5 per cent gain the previous month. The agency will also release its second estimate of GDP for the third quarter, which market participants expect to have grown to a 3.5 per cent annualised rate.

With no end in sight to the Middle East crisis, elevated oil prices have kept central banks keen to rein in inflation. Euro zone policymaker Olaf Sleijpen said on Tuesday the European Central Bank is likely to raise its policy interest rate in December, though the path after that is unclear.

The euro lost 0.27 per cent to $1.0935 while the yen edged down by 0.1 per cent to 159.35 per dollar.

In Japan, a key gauge of service-sector inflation jumped 4.2 per cent in October from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday in a sign of broadening price pressure that bolsters the case for a near-term interest rate hike by the central bank.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 1.6 per cent to $58,892.83 while ether lost 2.4 per cent to $1,639.05.