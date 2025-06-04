Logo
Roblox down for tens of thousands of users in the US, Downdetector shows
Roblox down for tens of thousands of users in the US, Downdetector shows

FILE PHOTO: The Roblox logo is displayed on a banner, to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

04 Jun 2025 07:57AM (Updated: 04 Jun 2025 08:15AM)
Video game maker Roblox was down for tens of thousands of users in the United States on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were 3,737 incidents of people reporting issues with Roblox as of 7:56 p.m. ET, Downdetector showed.

User reports indicating issues at Roblox peaked at over 107,000, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Roblox is one of the world's most popular online gaming sites. Its platform allows users to build "experiences" such as games, events and virtual worlds that they visit with character avatars.

Roblox did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
