Roku posts quarterly revenue in line with estimates, shares fall
The Roku company logo is displayed on a building in Austin, Texas, U.S., October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

31 Oct 2025 04:09AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2025 04:51AM)
Roku reported third-quarter revenue that was in line with Wall Street estimates, hurt by tough competition and reduced advertising spend from clients, sending shares down nearly 7 per cent in trading after the bell.

While ad spending has been shifting from traditional television to streaming, advertisers have remained cautious with their budgets amid economic uncertainty, creating a challenging environment for platforms dependent on ad revenue.

Roku also saw a 5 per cent fall in its devices revenue in the third quarter.

It reported third-quarter total revenue of $1.21 billion, up 14 per cent from the year-ago period and in line with estimates, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Source: Reuters
