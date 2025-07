MOSCOW :Russian prosecutors on Monday opened a criminal investigation into unauthorised access to computer systems at Aeroflot, the Prosecutor General's office said, after the airline blamed an IT failure for the cancellation of dozens of flights.

The prosecutor's office said there had been "a failure in the operation of the Aeroflot information system as a result of a hacker attack".

Earlier, a pro-Ukrainian hacking group called Silent Crow claimed responsibility for the attack.