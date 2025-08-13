Russia starts restricting some calls on Telegram and WhatsApp, Interfax says

MOSCOW :Russian authorities are taking measures to restrict some calls on Telegram and WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta Platforms, Russia's Interfax news agency cited Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying on Wednesday.

Meta and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Vladimir Putin last month signed a law authorizing the development of a state-backed messaging app integrated with government services, as Russia strives to reduce its dependence on platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

Russia has long sought to establish what it calls digital sovereignty by promoting home-grown services. Its push to replace foreign tech platforms became more urgent as some Western companies pulled out of the Russian market after Moscow launched full-scale war in Ukraine.

"In order to counteract criminals...measures are being taken to partially restrict calls on these foreign messengers," Interfax quoted Roskomnadzor as saying. "No other restrictions have been imposed on their functionality."

Roskomnadzor said that the owners of both Telegram and WhatsApp had ignored repeated requests to take measures to stop their platforms being used for activities such as extortion and terrorism.