Russian e-commerce firm Ozon says entrepreneur Chachava takes 28% stake
FILE PHOTO: Ozon logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

25 Jul 2025 09:20PM
MOSCOW :Russian e-commerce company Ozon said on Friday that businessman Alexander Chachava had acquired a 27.7 per cent stake in the company from Vostok Investments.

Chachava, the founder of venture fund LETA Capital, took part last year in one of Russia's biggest deals since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, when he joined a consortium of Russian investors in a $5.4 billion cash and shares deal that brought an end to foreign ownership in Russia's leading internet company Yandex.

"Mr Chachavа has extensive experience and expertise in capital markets and investments in technology, as well as development of IT projects," Ozon said in a statement.

Ozon stressed that nothing would change in the way the company is run. Chachava will become one of two main shareholders, alongside conglomerate AFK Sistema, which holds a 31.8 per cent stake.

The remaining shares are free-floating.

Source: Reuters
