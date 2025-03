MOSCOW : Russian internet company VK on Thursday said its net loss in 2024 had almost tripled in size to 94.9 billion roubles ($1.13 billion), up from 34.3 billion roubles the year before.

VK said expenses for attracting content creators and producing content, technical equipment and development, as well as staff, had all increased as it seeks to boost audience growth.

($1 = 84.0000 roubles)