BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan :A Russian Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft, carrying Russian cosmonauts Russians Sergei Ryzhikov and Alexei Zubritsky and NASA's Jonathan Kim, has docked with the ISS, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

The spacecraft took off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan earlier today.

