Russian subsidiary of Japan's Sony liquidated, company filings show

Sony's Russian subsidiary was liquidated on August 11, Russian company filings showed, a move that could signal the Japanese conglomerate's exit from the country.

Hundreds of foreign companies have left Russia since Moscow's February 20202 invasion of Ukraine, by selling, handing the keys to existing managers, or abandoning assets.

Sony paused its operations in Russia soon after the start of the war.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the implications of its subsidiary, Sony Mobile Communications Rus, being liquidated.