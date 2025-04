MOSCOW :Russian internet giant Yandex reported a 34 per cent rise in first-quarter revenue to 306.5 billion roubles ($3.71 billion), driven by growth in e-commerce and its search and portal business.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, were up by 30 per cent to 48.9 billion roubles, while adjusted net profit reached 12.8 billion roubles, it said.

($1 = 82.6500 roubles)