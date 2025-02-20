Russia's Yandex reports record annual revenues for 2024

Russian internet firm Yandex on Thursday reported annual revenues above 1 trillion roubles ($11.22 billion) for the first time, in a year when the business underwent a significant restructuring. A Russian consortium of buyers in July finalised a $5.4 billion cash and shares deal to acquire Yandex's Russia-based assets, which had been held through Yandex's Nasdaq-listed Dutch parent, the largest corporate exit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, albeit at a hefty discount.

($1 = 89.1000 roubles)