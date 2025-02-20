Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Russia's Yandex reports record annual revenues for 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Russia's Yandex reports record annual revenues for 2024

Russia's Yandex reports record annual revenues for 2024

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian technology giant Yandex is on display at the company's headquarters in Moscow, Russia December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

20 Feb 2025 02:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian internet firm Yandex on Thursday reported annual revenues above 1 trillion roubles ($11.22 billion) for the first time, in a year when the business underwent a significant restructuring. A Russian consortium of buyers in July finalised a $5.4 billion cash and shares deal to acquire Yandex's Russia-based assets, which had been held through Yandex's Nasdaq-listed Dutch parent, the largest corporate exit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, albeit at a hefty discount.

($1 = 89.1000 roubles)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement