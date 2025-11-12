RWE's nine-month profit beats expectation on data centre project sale in Britain

FRANKFURT :RWE, Germany's largest power producer, reported higher-than-expected profits for the first nine months of the year, boosted by a 225 million euro ($262 million) book gain due to the sale of a data centre project to a large cloud service provider.

Nine-month adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell by 13 per cent to 3.48 billion euros ($4.06 billion), said RWE, beating the 3.14 billion average forecast in a company-provided poll.

This was mainly driven by the sale of the data centre project, located on the site of a former coal-fired power plant in Britain, to a hyperscaler, RWE said, adding that even though the funds were not received until October, the deal was still reflected in nine-month figures.

The term hyperscaler typically refers to large cloud service providers such as Meta Platforms , Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, companies that have planned massive investments to build more data centres and power energy-hungry AI computing.

"The artificial intelligence boom is driving worldwide demand for electricity and, thus, the demand for renewable energy," RWE's finance chief Michael Mueller said.

"These are good prospects for our business."

Investments from the five major hyperscalers, which also includes Oracle, is expected to roughly double from 2024 to 2027 to $500 billion annually, according to Barclays strategists.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)