Salesforce blocks AI rivals from using Slack data, The Information reports

Salesforce owned workplace messaging app Slack recently blocked other software firms from searching or storing Slack messages even if their customers permit them to do so, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing a public disclosure.

The company will allow firms to only temporarily use and store their customers' Slack data, but they must delete the data, the report said, adding that the move was to protect customer privacy.

The move to limit access to Slack customer data suggests Salesforce has ambitions to leverage such data for its own goals, such as developing new AI products, The Information said.

Salesforce's top boss Marc Benioff has made efforts in recent years to transition the firm beyond traditional cloud computing and towards data-driven machine learning and generative AI to take advantage of the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

AI firms have come under increased scrutiny over their handling of personal and customer data for training AI models.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report and Saleforce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.