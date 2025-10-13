Logo
Salesforce boosts AI capabilities with global launch of Agentforce 360
Salesforce boosts AI capabilities with global launch of Agentforce 360

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Salesforce is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

13 Oct 2025 08:06PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2025 08:24PM)
Salesforce said on Monday its artificial intelligence platform "Agentforce 360" would be available globally across its suite of cloud-based tools to help clients automate routine tasks.

Software firms are racing to enhance their products with advanced features as competition intensifies in an industry where clients are increasingly turning to AI agents, which can take actions on behalf of users, to help rein in costs.

"Agentforce 360 connects humans, agents and data on one trusted platform," Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said.

Agentforce 360 has 12,000 customers, including social media company Reddit, restaurant reservation platform OpenTable and employment services firm Adecco, the cloud software provider said.

Salesforce also said its workplace messaging tool Slack would allow employees to use conversational AI in chats to gather data and complete tasks, with enterprise controls and security guardrails.

Source: Reuters
