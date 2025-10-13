Salesforce boosts AI capabilities with global launch of Agentforce 360

Salesforce said on Monday its artificial intelligence platform "Agentforce 360" would be available globally across its suite of cloud-based tools to help clients automate routine tasks.

Software firms are racing to enhance their products with advanced features as competition intensifies in an industry where clients are increasingly turning to AI agents, which can take actions on behalf of users, to help rein in costs.

"Agentforce 360 connects humans, agents and data on one trusted platform," Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said.

Agentforce 360 has 12,000 customers, including social media company Reddit, restaurant reservation platform OpenTable and employment services firm Adecco, the cloud software provider said.

Salesforce also said its workplace messaging tool Slack would allow employees to use conversational AI in chats to gather data and complete tasks, with enterprise controls and security guardrails.