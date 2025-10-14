Salesforce deepens AI ties with OpenAI, Anthropic to power Agentforce platform

Salesforce expanded partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic to integrate their frontier AI models into its Agentforce 360 platform, aiming to deliver enterprise-grade AI tools to a wider range of businesses and regulated industries.

The deals, announced on Tuesday, will embed OpenAI's latest GPT-5 model and Anthropic's Claude family of models directly into Salesforce's ecosystem, enabling employees and consumers to interact with customer data and analytics in ChatGPT, Slack and Salesforce's own software.

The twin deals underscore Salesforce's push to make its Agentforce 360 platform a central access point for major AI models, as enterprise software makers race to integrate generative AI tools into everyday business workflows.

Agentforce 360, launched globally on Monday, was designed to create, deploy and manage AI agents across an entire organization.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The expanded OpenAI partnership allows users to access Salesforce's Agentforce 360 directly inside ChatGPT, work with data, build Tableau visualizations and to develop AI agents within the Salesforce platform.

A new "Agentforce Commerce" feature will also let merchants sell products via ChatGPT's Instant Checkout while retaining control of customer data and fulfillment.

Anthropic's Claude models will be available to customers in regulated sectors such as financial services, healthcare and cybersecurity through Salesforce's secure cloud environment. The companies will also develop industry-specific AI tools and integrate Claude more deeply into Slack and the Agentforce 360 platform.