Salesforce forecasts stronger-than-expected revenue of over $60 billion in 2030

Salesforce expects revenue of more than $60 billion in 2030, above Wall Street estimates, as the company rapidly rolls out AI features across its cloud services.

Investors are pressuring cloud firms to show returns on the billions poured into AI, while an uncertain macro environment and volatile customer spending weigh on growth prospects.

The forecast excludes the impact from its deal to acquire software-maker Informatica, according to a presentation made at Salesforce's Dreamforce event.

Analysts, on average, expect Salesforce to report annual revenue of about $58.37 billion in 2030, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Its shares rose by nearly 4 per cent in aftermarket trading. The stock has lost 29 per cent this year.

Salesforce agreed to buy Informatica for around $8 billion in May to boost its AI capabilities by integrating Informatica's data management, integration, and governance tools into its platform.

Its Agentforce AI agent platform automates tasks and helps streamline operations, boosting margins. Agentforce 360 will be available globally across its suite of cloud-based tools, Salesforce said on Monday.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates in September, signaling lagging monetization for its highly touted AI agent platform as clients dial back spending due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

It also outlined plans on Wednesday to buy back shares worth about $7 billion over the next six months.