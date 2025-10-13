Logo
Salesforce to invest $15 billion in San Francisco over five years
Salesforce logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Oct 2025 09:12PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2025 09:14PM)
Cloud software provider Salesforce said on Monday it would invest $15 billion in San Francisco over the next five years to support artificial intelligence innovation and workforce development in the city.

The investment will support a new AI incubator hub on Salesforce's San Francisco campus and help companies adopt AI agents, which can perform tasks on behalf of the users, the company said.

"This $15 billion investment reflects our deep commitment to our hometown — advancing AI innovation, creating jobs and helping companies and our communities thrive," Chief Executive Marc Benioff said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
