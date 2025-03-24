Logo
Business

Sam Altman's World Network in talks with Visa for stablecoin wallet, CoinDesk reports
Sam Altman's World Network in talks with Visa for stablecoin wallet, CoinDesk reports

Visa credit and debit cards are seen in this picture illustration taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

24 Mar 2025 10:09PM
Sam Altman's cryptocurrency project World Network is in talks with payments giant Visa for a stablecoin payments wallet, CoinDesk reported on Monday citing a person familiar with the plans.

Source: Reuters
