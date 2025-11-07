Samsung Elec names new head of its key decision-making body

SEOUL :Samsung Electronics said on Friday it had named Park Hark-kyu as the new head of its business support office, a key decision-making body of the technology giant that serves chairman Jay Y. Lee.

The South Korean company said in a statement the office had been upgraded from a task force.

Park's predecessor, Chung Hyun-ho, will assume an advisory role to Lee, Samsung said.

Vice Chairman Chung "expressed his intention to step down from management to focus on nurturing future leaders, as Samsung's business has been back on track," a Samsung spokesperson said.