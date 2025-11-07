Logo
Samsung Elec names new head of its key decision-making body
FILE PHOTO: A Samsung Electronics logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Nov 2025 02:20PM (Updated: 07 Nov 2025 02:35PM)
SEOUL :Samsung Electronics said on Friday it had named Park Hark-kyu as the new head of its business support office, a key decision-making body of the technology giant that serves chairman Jay Y. Lee.

The South Korean company said in a statement the office had been upgraded from a task force.

Park's predecessor, Chung Hyun-ho, will assume an advisory role to Lee, Samsung said.

Vice Chairman Chung "expressed his intention to step down from management to focus on nurturing future leaders, as Samsung's business has been back on track," a Samsung spokesperson said.

Source: Reuters
