Samsung Elec says TV business to be less affected by US tariffs due to Mexico output
Samsung Elec says TV business to be less affected by US tariffs due to Mexico output

FILE PHOTO: A view of a Samsung Electronics Vietnam factory in Bac Ninh province, Vietnam, April 3, 2025. Vietnam, with a tariff rate of 46 per cent imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, is one of six countries in the nine Southeast Asian region slapped with much bigger-than-expected by the U.S. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

07 Apr 2025 12:16PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2025 12:43PM)
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics' television business is expected to be less affected by US tariffs than rivals because its TVs are mainly produced in Mexico, an executive said on Monday.

Still, Samsung, the world's top TV maker, will continue to watch the changing U.S. tariff policy, and depending on tariffs, it plans to allocate production accordingly across about 10 production bases around the world, said Yong Seok-woo, president of the visual display business at Samsung.

Mexico largely escaped Trump's new 10 per cent global baseline tariff and steeper "reciprocal tariffs" for many trading partners on Wednesday.

In contrast, China will be hit with a 34 per cent US tariff, on top of the 20 per cent previously imposed earlier this year, bringing the total new levies to 54 per cent.

Samsung faces increasing competition in the TV market from Chinese companies like TCL and Hisense.

Source: Reuters/ec
