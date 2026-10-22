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Samsung Electro-Mechanics gets $2.8 billion chip investment from Tesla, Nvidia, report says
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Business

Samsung Electro-Mechanics gets $2.8 billion chip investment from Tesla, Nvidia, report says

Samsung Electro-Mechanics gets $2.8 billion chip investment from Tesla, Nvidia, report says

NVIDIA logo is displayed on a screen ahead of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the NVIDIA GTC conference, focused on advances in AI and computing shaping industries, in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

22 Oct 2026 03:24PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2026 03:37PM)
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SEOUL, Oct 22 : South Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics will receive investment valued at 3.7 trillion won ($2.8 billion) from Tesla and Nvidia to build facilities making advanced chip substrates, known as FC-BGA for AI semiconductors, the Maeil Business Newspapera reported on Thursday.

Tesla will invest 1.1 trillion won and Nvidia 2.6 trillion won to build the production lines in the South Korean city of Sejong to supply the substrates under a long-term contract, the paper reported, citing industry sources.

($1 = 1,322.4400 won)

Source: Reuters
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