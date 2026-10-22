Samsung Electro-Mechanics gets $2.8 billion chip investment from Tesla, Nvidia, report says

SEOUL, Oct 22 : South Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics will receive investment valued at 3.7 trillion won ($2.8 billion) from Tesla and Nvidia to build facilities making advanced chip substrates, known as FC-BGA for AI semiconductors, the Maeil Business Newspapera reported on Thursday.

Tesla will invest 1.1 trillion won and Nvidia 2.6 trillion won to build the production lines in the South Korean city of Sejong to supply the substrates under a long-term contract, the paper reported, citing industry sources.

($1 = 1,322.4400 won)