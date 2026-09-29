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Samsung Electronics commits $1 billion to KKR-backed Helix Digital AI buildout
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Samsung Electronics commits $1 billion to KKR-backed Helix Digital AI buildout

Samsung Electronics commits $1 billion to KKR-backed Helix Digital AI buildout

FILE PHOTO: A Samsung Electronics logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Sep 2026 07:57AM
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Sept 29 : KKR-backed AI infrastructure company Helix Digital said on Tuesday that Samsung Electronics has committed $1 billion through its capital fund to support the company's global AI infrastructure buildout. 

Here are some details: 

• The commitment builds on more than $10 billion of capital already committed to the Helix strategy, the company said.

• US-based Helix said it focuses on investing in, delivering, and managing AI-enabling infrastructure, including hyperscale data centers, power generation and transmission, fiber and connectivity assets.

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• Leveraging Nvidia's full-stack technology, Helix expects to use Samsung's technology and energy storage capabilities to accelerate the development and delivery of AI infrastructure.

• Helix's anchor investors include KKR, the Kuwait Investment Authority, Nvidia, and others.

Source: Reuters
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