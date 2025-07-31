Logo
Samsung Electronics says Korea-US trade deal reduces uncertainty
Samsung Electronics’ booth is seen during Korea Electronics Show 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

31 Jul 2025 09:55AM
Seoul :Samsung Electronics said on Thursday that the South Korea-U.S. trade deal would reduce uncertainty.

The comments were made during its quarterly earnings conference call.

Source: Reuters
