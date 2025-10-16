Samsung Electronics shares hit record high

SEOUL :Shares of South Korean chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose as much as 2 per cent on Thursday to an all-time high on investor optimism surrounding the semiconductor industry.

Shares of the world's leading memory chip maker were up 0.95 per cent at 95,900 won ($67.52) per share as of 0022 GMT, after hitting a record 96,900 won earlier in the session, surpassing the previous record of 96,800 won on January 11, 2021.

Samsung Electronics shares have risen 80 per cent so far this year.

($1 = 1,420.2400 won)