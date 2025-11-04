Samsung hit with $191.4 million US jury verdict in OLED patent trial, plans appeal

Samsung Electronics owes patent owner Pictiva Displays $191.4 million in damages for infringing two U.S. patents covering organic light-emitting diode technology, a jury in Texas federal court said on Monday.

Pictiva convinced the jury that a wide range of Samsung devices violate Pictiva's patent rights in technology for enhancing the resolution, brightness and power efficiency of OLED displays.

Pictiva Managing Director Angela Quinlan said in a statement the verdict "validates the strength of the Pictiva intellectual property."

Samsung Electronics said it would appeal.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We intend to appeal the verdict related to the two patents. We have already filed a petition to invalidate the relevant patents, which is currently under review by the United States Patent and Trademark Office," the company said in a statement.

The verdict is one of several recent large awards won by patent owners suing Samsung in the same Marshall, Texas, court over technology in its devices.

Ireland-based Pictiva, a subsidiary of patent licensing company Key Patent Innovations, owns hundreds of patents covering OLED technology invented by photonics company OSRAM in the early 2000s.

Pictiva alleged in its 2023 lawsuit that Samsung's Galaxy smartphones, televisions, computers, wearables and other products incorporate Pictiva's technology for improving OLED displays. Samsung denied the allegations and argued the patents were invalid.