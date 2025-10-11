Logo
Samsung hit with $445.5 million US jury verdict over wireless communications patents
Samsung hit with $445.5 million US jury verdict over wireless communications patents

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

11 Oct 2025 01:16AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2025 07:09AM)
A federal jury in Marshall, Texas found on Friday that Samsung Electronics owes patent owner Collision Communications nearly $445.5 million in damages for infringing on patents related to 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi communications standards.

The jury said that Samsung's laptops, Galaxy smartphones and other wireless-enabled devices infringe four Collision patents. The verdict is one of several nine-figure patent infringement verdicts that Samsung has been hit with in the same Marshall, Texas court in recent years.

Spokespeople and attorneys for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Peterborough, New Hampshire-based Collision sued Samsung in 2023 for infringing patents related to improving wireless network efficiency. Collision said in the lawsuit that the patents stemmed from research conducted by defense contractor BAE Systems, which is not involved in the case.

Samsung denied the allegations and argued that the patents were invalid.

Source: Reuters
