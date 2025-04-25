Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Samsung to invest $117 million in southern Indian facility, minister says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Samsung to invest $117 million in southern Indian facility, minister says

Samsung to invest $117 million in southern Indian facility, minister says

A Samsung logo is displayed in a supermarket in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 29, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

25 Apr 2025 04:08PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2025 04:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Korea's Samsung Electronics will invest 10 billion rupees ($117.09 million) in its facility in southern India, a minister said on Friday, months after the plant faced worker protests following employee suspensions.

The plant near Chennai has been in the spotlight in recent months after workers staged a sit-in over employee suspensions in February — the second major labour dispute there in under six months.

In September last year, hundreds of workers went on a five-week strike at the plant, seeking higher wages and union recognition before the electronics manufacturer agreed to address workers' demands. The company's additional investment "reinforces their faith in the labour force of Tamil Nadu state," T. R. B. Rajaa, the state's minister for industries, investment promotion and commerce, said on social media platform X, adding that Samsung would add 100 more jobs to the facility.

The workers' union is at loggerheads with Samsung, accusing the company of union-busting tactics. Samsung, however, has maintained it is "compliant with all applicable laws."

It currently employs more than 2,000 people. Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The minister did not give a time frame for the investment.

The factory makes refrigerators, televisions and washing machines, and accounted for a fifth of Samsung's $12 billion India sales in 2022-23.

($1 = 85.4075 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement