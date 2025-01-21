Samsung, LG may move some home-appliance manufacturing from Mexico to US, paper says

SEOUL : South Korea's Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are considering moving some manufacturing of home appliances from their Mexican plants to their U.S. plants, a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The review comes as U.S. President Donald Trump said he was considering imposing 25 per cent duties on imports from Canada and Mexico on Feb. 1.

Samsung Electronics is considering moving the manufacturing of dryers from its plant in Mexico to its plant in South Carolina, Korea Economic Daily reported, citing unnamed industry sources.

LG Electronics is also considering moving the manufacturing of refrigerators from Mexico to its factory in Tennessee, which makes washing machine and dryers, the newspaper said.

Samsung said it plans to monitor the situation and respond flexibly, as it operates production bases in many regions of the world. LG Electronics said it plans to respond to changes in the market by adjusting the production system and production sites.