Logo
Logo

Business

Samsung, SK Hynix shares rally on OpenAI partnerships
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Samsung, SK Hynix shares rally on OpenAI partnerships

Samsung, SK Hynix shares rally on OpenAI partnerships
A Samsung Electronics logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Samsung, SK Hynix shares rally on OpenAI partnerships
The SK hynix logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Samsung, SK Hynix shares rally on OpenAI partnerships
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
02 Oct 2025 08:21AM (Updated: 02 Oct 2025 08:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL :Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rallied on Thursday after the South Korean chipmakers signed letters of intent to supply memory chips for OpenAI's data centers.

Samsung Electronics rose more than 4 per cent to its highest level since January 2021 and SK Hynix rose more than 8 per cent to an all-time high, leading the benchmark KOSPI index's more than 2 per cent gains to a record.

Samsung Electronics' affiliates Samsung SDI, Samsung C&T and Samsung SDS also rose sharply in early Asia trade on partnerships with the U.S. artificial intelligence firm.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement