Samsung, SK Hynix shares rally on OpenAI partnerships

SEOUL :Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rallied on Thursday after the South Korean chipmakers signed letters of intent to supply memory chips for OpenAI's data centers.

Samsung Electronics rose more than 4 per cent to its highest level since January 2021 and SK Hynix rose more than 8 per cent to an all-time high, leading the benchmark KOSPI index's more than 2 per cent gains to a record.

Samsung Electronics' affiliates Samsung SDI, Samsung C&T and Samsung SDS also rose sharply in early Asia trade on partnerships with the U.S. artificial intelligence firm.