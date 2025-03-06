Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sanctioned Russian crypto exchange suspends services as Tether blocks wallets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Sanctioned Russian crypto exchange suspends services as Tether blocks wallets

Sanctioned Russian crypto exchange suspends services as Tether blocks wallets

A representation of cryptocurrency Tether is placed on a PC motherboard, in this illustration taken June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Mar 2025 09:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex on Thursday said stablecoin Tether had blocked digital wallets on its platform holding more than 2.5 billion roubles ($28 million), forcing it to suspend operations days after coming under EU sanctions.

The European Union included Garantex in its 16th sanctions package against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine on February 24, accusing the crypto exchange of being closely associated with EU-sanctioned Russian banks and responsible for circumventing EU sanctions.

"We have bad news," Garantex said on Telegram. "Tether has entered the war against the Russian crypto market."

Tether did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Garantex said it was temporarily suspending the provision of all services, including cryptocurrency withdrawals.

"We are fighting and will not give up," Garantex said. "Please note that all USDT held in Russian wallets is now under threat."

Deprived of access to the U.S. dollar and cut off from the SWIFT global payments network, some Russians have turned to cryptocurrencies to move money overseas and the central bank has allowed businesses to use cryptocurrencies in global trade.

The United States called Garantex a "ransomware-enabling virtual currency exchange" when sanctioning the company in April 2022, accusing it of allowing its systems to be abused by illicit actors.

Russian lawmaker Anton Gorelkin accused Western countries of pursuing political goals and said it would not be the last time pressure is exerted on Russia's cryptocurrency infrastructure.

"To the investors who underestimated this risk, my condolences," Gorelkin wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"But it is worth recognising that it is impossible to completely block this market for Russia," he said. "Cryptocurrencies will remain one of the most effective tools for circumventing sanctions, although USDT can be safely deleted from this list."

($1 = 89.2500 roubles)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement