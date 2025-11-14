SAP has offered concessions to settle EU antitrust probe, Commission says

BRUSSELS :SAP has offered to make it easier for customers to switch to rival software, clarify the basis for its fees, and abolish its reinstatement fee as part of concessions proposed to settle an EU antitrust probe, the European Commission said on Friday.

The remedies, which Reuters reported earlier this month were on the way, seek to address issues raised by the EU.

The Commission said it is inviting interested parties to submit their views.

SAP said in a statement that it did not expect the probe to impact its financial performance.

"We are adhering to the procedure and timeline established by the European Commission," it said. "We do not anticipate the proceeding will result in material impacts on our financial performance."