German software giant SAP is considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs in an AI-driven restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday (Nov 26), citing people familiar with the matter.



The restructuring would affect at least 9 per cent of SAP's global workforce, Bloomberg said, adding that the total number of job cuts could change after labour negotiations.

SAP, Europe's most valuable tech company, declined to commment.

The plans have yet to be discussed with employee representatives, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

SAP joins a growing list of major German companies weighing workforce reductions after automakers including Volkswagen and BMW have announced deep cuts as they grapple with sluggish demand and increasing competition from China, reported Financial Times.

US technology rivals including Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce have also announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, citing AI-driven efficiencies and efforts to cut costs.

If implemented, the plan would mark SAP's second major round of layoffs in about two years.

The software giant slashed 10,000 jobs in a major restructuring in 2024, though subsequent hiring has pushed its total headcount back up to about 113,000, according to Financial Times.